COVID-19 Origin: China Slams 'smear Campaign And Blame Shifting' As Joe Biden Orders Probe

Pressure continues to mount on China as countries seek more clarity on the origin of COVID-19 that has gripped the world. United States President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered US intelligence agencies to further probe the origins of Coronavirus. Biden has also directed the US agencies to submit a report in 90 days. Soon after this development, the Chinese embassy in the United States has issued a response stating that China supports a comprehensive study and a thorough investigation.

China issues response on Biden's order

The spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in the United States in a statement hit out at the United States for 'political hype' on tracing the COVID-19 origin. In addition, the embassy spokesperson also cried foul and blamed the United States for smear campaign, blame game and conspiracy pertaining to the issue of Coronavirus origin.

"Lately, some people have played the old trick of political hype on the origin tracing of COVID-19 in the world. Smear campaign and blame shifting are making a comeback, and the conspiracy theory of "lab leak" is resurfacing." the statement added

The embassy spokesperson further urged that instead of this, the countries should work in 'greater coordination' to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese embassy stated that the order to investigate Coronavirus origin was 'irresponsible behaviour' on the United States' part.

"While the pandemic is still causing great damage in today's world and the international community is expecting greater coordination among countries, some people are turning to their old playbook. We cannot but wonder, have they already put that bitter lesson behind them, so soon? Or do they want to see a replay of tragedies? With such irresponsible behaviors, how can they face up to their own people? How can they face up to the international community? And how can they face up to human conscience?" it added.

However, concluding the statement, the Chinese side condemned the 'politicisation' of origin tracing. Even so, it added that China supports a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide. Moreover, they also informed that it will also support a thorough investigation into some 'secretive bases and biological laboratories' across the world.

"To politicize origin tracing, a matter of science, will not only make it hard to find the origin of the virus, but give free rein to the "political virus" and seriously hamper international cooperation on the pandemic." "Out of a sense of responsibility towards the health of mankind, we support a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world. Such study and investigation shall be full, transparent and evidence-based, and shall get to the bottom to make everything clear." it added

Read the full statement here:

US President Joe Biden orders Intelligence Agencies to investigate COVID-19 origin

Joe Biden on Thursday informed that he had directed the US intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the COVID-19. Biden has therefore asked these agencies to 'redouble' their effort and submit a report in 90 days. Biden also recollected that back in 2020, he had urged the United States CDC to gain access to China in order to 'learn' more about the virus so that it can be combated more effectively. In addition, Biden also informed that after he took office, he directed the National Security Advisor to ask the intel agencies to prepare a report of the origins of COVID-19. Here's his complete statement on the latest development into the investigation of COVID-19 origin: