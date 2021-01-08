COVID-19: People In China Urged Not To Make ‘unnecessary’ Trips Amid Surge In Cases

The Chinese authorities have urged its citizens to not make “unnecessary” trips to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year holiday amid a rise in the coronavirus cases. Various local governments have also issued notice asking people to stay home and not indulge in travel. “In a bid to prevent transmission and control the pandemic, we encourage companies and enterprises to make flexible arrangements for the holiday and guide employees to spend the vacation in the area where they work”, read a notice issued by the State council.

New cases in China

Various parts of China are reporting new cases. Parts of Hebei province near Beijing have been deemed as the coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found. Also, eleven of those cases were in Shijiazuang city. With this, 30 more people tested positive for the virus without even showing any symptom. Other cases were reported from the city of Yantai. According to the reports by AP, China also recorded two cases of domestic transmission in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one case in Beijing.

Team denied entry in China

Meanwhile, an international team of scientists travelling on behalf of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to Wuhan in order to trace COVID-19 virus origin has been denied entry to China. The UN health body chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that he is "very disappointed" with the news. Two members of the team are already on their way to China and others had to cancel their trip at the last moment.

Earlier, it was reported that China has refused to disclose the exact date and other details of the visit, including the places where the investigators will be allowed to visit and people they will be allowed to meet. China has claimed that details of the visit, including dates, were still being finalised internally. WHO chief said that he has been in contact with senior Chinese officials, who have assured him speeding up of the internal procedure for the earliest possible deployment.

