WHO Europe Calls For Intense Measures To Contain COVID-19 Pandemic In Region

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Europe on January 7 said that more efforts are required to deal with the alarming situation of COVID-19 pandemic with a drastic increase of new infections linked to the recently discovered variant of the novel coronavirus. While speaking at a press conference, WHO Europe’s regional director Hans Kluge called the present situation “a tipping point” in the course of the pandemic that has continued to tighten its grip even after more than a year it first originated in China. Europe is currently not only dealing with a surge in cases but also new strains of virus causing COVID-19 more easily.

"This is an alarming situation, which means that for a short period of time we need to do more than we have done and to intensify the public health and social measures to be certain we can flatten the steep vertical line in some countries," Kluge said, referring to the new variant first discovered in the UK.

Even though it is normal for viruses to mutate over a certain period without causing any more severe symptoms, the UK variant’s “increased transmissibility” according to Kluge is a matter of concern. WHO regional director for Europe said, "Without increased control to slow its spread, there will be an increased impact on already stressed and pressurised health facilities". He also proposed the already familiar measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and limiting gatherings.

He stressed that measures will work if they are coupled with testing, quarantine, isolation and vaccination. He said it "will work if we all get involved" and WHO's European Region constitutes of 53 nations including Russia and several other Central Asian countries. Out of which, at least 22 countries have already recorded cases of the new variant which has the ability to replace the older version of the novel coronavirus.

WHO chief reiterates 'act together'

Meanwhile, in a call for global immunisation, WHO director-general on January 6 said that the COVID-19 pandemic entered a phase where 'solidarity is needed like never before'. Talking about COVAX, a WHO backed program, Tedros Adhanom said that the initiative is already backed by 190 countries. He demanded quick supply of vaccines so that roll-out could begin at the earliest and those at high-risk, could be protected. He reiterated 'Act together'.

We've entered a new phase of the #COVID19 pandemic, where solidarity is needed like never before. We’re in a race to prevent infections, bring cases down, protect health systems & save lives while rolling out highly effective & safe vaccines to high-risk populations. #ACTogether pic.twitter.com/kq5VRGyead — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 6, 2021

