Doctor Finds Live Spider Inside Chinese Woman's Ear; Removes It Without Damage

In a bizarre incident, doctors of China discovered a blockage inside a woman's ear. However, this time, the blockage was not a usual affair for the doctor as he found a spider inside the ear of a Chinese woman. According to a report by Metro, Yi, a woman from China, reportedly felt uncomfortable before going to the bed.

The woman told she had unbearable pain and itching throughout the night in her ear. Also, she complained of hearing strange noises. Further, the report said, at first, the lady ignored the problem of itching and pain for a few hours and tried all the measures to get rid of it. However, with no option, she had spent the whole night with severe pain and decided to consult a doctor the very next morning.

While investigating the bizarre pain, the doctor discovered a spider had set up a camp in her ear canal. The ear specialist saw the spider crawling around on the surface of the tympanic membrane of the woman's ear. To get a better view of the bizarre problem, the doctor placed a camera (otoscope) inside her eye. The doctor saw the spider come towards the lens which made it look much bigger in size. Luckily, the doctor removed the blockage without any damage to the woman's ear.

Notably, this was not the first time when a creepy-crawly creature was discovered in a human's ear. In 2019, a man in China had complained about the same problem. After visiting a surgeon, he got to know that there was a spider inside his ear. However, the doctor removed the spider without any injury.

Video of the Chinese man whose ear became a house for a spider:

Have a look at some of the bizarre medical cases:

Skin turned yellow

A man's skin turned bright yellow after decades of heavy drinking and smoking, doctors from the central Chinese city of Huai'an, have revealed.



The 60-year-old man, identified only by his surname Du, was rushed to hospital in Huai'an and doctors found out that he had a giant pic.twitter.com/1wFebJ31LD — Africans in Diaspora (@DiasporaIn) February 2, 2021

Photos of a 60-year-old man, identified only by the surname Du, gone viral all across social media due to the dark yellow colour of his skin. According to the reports by The Sun, the man had smoked every day for the last 30 years. Recently, he was taken to a hospital in the Chinese city of Huai'an when he felt unwell and his skin turned yellow.

It was then concluded that the man had jaundice caused by a tumour in his pancreas. The tumour was so large that it was blocking the bile ducts. This led to a build-up of bilirubin in his body. It was a yellow pigment that is made during the normal breakdown of red blood cells. The tumour was created due to heavy smoking and drinking.

Image: Pixabay