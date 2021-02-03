Excessive Smoking Causes Chinese Man's Skin To Turn Bright Yellow, Tumour Identified

Photos of a 60-year-old man, identified only by the surname Du, have gone viral all across social media due to the dark yellow colour of his skin. According to the reports by The Sun, the man had smoked every day for the last 30 years. Recently, he was taken to a hospital in the Chinese city of Huai'an when he felt unwell and his skin turned yellow.

Skin turned yellow

It was then concluded that the man had jaundice caused by a tumour in his pancreas. The tumour was so large that it was blocking the bile ducts. This led to a build-up of bilirubin in his body. It is a yellow pigment that is made during the normal breakdown of red blood cells. The tumour was created due to heavy smoking and drinking. A Twitter page called 'African in diaspora' shared the images. "A man's skin turned bright yellow after decades of heavy drinking and smoking, doctors from the central Chinese city of Huai'an, have revealed. The 60-year-old man, identified only by his surname Du, was rushed to hospital in Huai'an", read the caption.

Luckily, doctors were able to help restore his normal skin colour by treating his condition. His tumour was diagnosed as malignant and removed. After this, his skin turned back to normal.

He has been asked to stop drinking and smoking to prevent the tumour from returning. As per doctors, the ongoing treatment has better chances of success if the patient gives up smoking and drinking. The man has agreed to it and is ready to do whatever is needed.

