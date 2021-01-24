'Engage In Dialogue': US Reaffirms Taiwan Support After 'incursions By Chinese Air Force'

The US has reaffirmed its support for Taiwan following China’s dispatch of warplanes in an apparent attempt to intimidate the island. On January 23, Taiwanese defence ministry reported eight Chinese bombers, each, capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets in its airspace. The incursion marked another step by the Chinese Communist Party to coerce Taiwan into accepting its rule.

Read: Outgoing US Envoy To UN Berates China, Says 'world Must End Taiwan's Exclusion'

Washington responds

Responding to the same, the US Department of State said that it, “notes with concern the pattern of ongoing (China's) attempts to intimidate its neighbours, including Taiwan". America, which has repeatedly lambasted China for its oppressive policies, “urged” Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with the Tsai Ing-wen led government. China allegedly aims to put pressure on Taiwan by making regular incursions, especially over the growing relations between the island nation and Washington.

Since Taiwan’s independence from British rule, China has claimed the island to be a “sacred and inseparable part” of its territory. However, Taiwan has opposed its “one nation, two system’s policy” and asserted that it was an independent and sovereign nation. Trump administration has openly shown support for Taiwan and had signed several important deals including arms treaties. The support is expected to continue during the Biden administration which, in a first since 1979, invited Taiwan to Presidential inauguration ceremony.

Read:'New Breakthrough': Taiwan Invited To US Inauguration For The First Time Since 1979

"We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific region — and that includes deepening our ties with democratic Taiwan. The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan," a statement read.

Chinese incursions

Taiwan on Saturday reported incursions by Chinese Air Force, who allegedly violated the country's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwanese Defence Ministry on January 23 informed that eight Chinese nuclear-capable bombers and four fighter jets violated the country's airspace, calling it an "unusual" activity. According to reports, Taiwan responded by conducting air sorties, sending warnings over radio control and also by activating its air defence missile system.

Read: Chinese Military Pressure On Taiwan Threatens Regional Peace, Stability: US

Read: Taiwan Claims Incursions By Chinese Air Force Including 'nuclear-capable Bombers'