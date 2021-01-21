'New Breakthrough': Taiwan Invited To US Inauguration For The First Time Since 1979

Marking a first, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the US was formally invited to inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris on January 20 since Washington switched recognition to China in 1979. Taipei’s envoy, Hsiao Bi-khim had posted a video of herself from the US Capitol and said she was “honoured to represent the people and government of Taiwan here at the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

"Democracy is our common language and freedom is our common objective," she added.

Taipei’s foreign ministry also said that it was the first time in decades a Taiwanese envoy was “formally invited” by the inaugural organising committee of the United States. As per reports, island’s ruling Democratic Party described it as “a news breakthrough in 42 years”. Taiwan had split from China after the civil war in 1949 pushing at least 23 million Taiwanese to live with the constant threat of invasion by Beijing.

China has continued to claim that Taiwan is its own territory and terms it ‘breakaway province’ and has even ramped up military activity near the island. The mainland has refrained from maintaining any official contacts with Taiwan and has attempted to keep the island diplomatically isolated. It was under the administration of former US President Jimmy Carter, Washington had shifted its diplomatic recognition of Beijing over Taipei.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris inaugurated

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president have been inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20. Starting at noon (local time), Biden administration will be taking over the White House with ambitious goals to achieve in the very first days. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

While Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, Biden has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.

