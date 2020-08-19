Ousted CCP Member Cai Xia Slams Xi Jinping, Says More People Eager To Quit Party

Cai Xia, a former Communist Party member, who was expelled from the party on August 17, has slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping accusing him of making the country enemy of the world, adding that other party members are eager to quit the party as well but are not doing so because of the fear of the authorities. Cai Xia was a professor in the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which is a higher education institute to train officials. Cai has been expelled from the party after a recording of her leaked in which she can be heard criticising Xi Jinping and his style of governance.

Read: 'China To Modernise National Defense, Armed Forces': Xi Jinping On PLA Army Day

Reiterates criticism

Cai had left the country for the United States after her recording leaked in June. Cai spoke to the press from the US and reiterated her criticism for the leadership. Cai added that it has become very difficult for others in the party to restrict him from doing something that is not right. Citing an example of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cai alleged that Xi Jinping got to know about the outbreak on January 7 but did not announce it until January 20. If reports are to believed, local officials in Wuhan had known about the contagion disease in December but kept the information to themselves and did not inform President Xi until January 7, which Cai said is because people can't speak the truth and hence they hide it.

Read: US' Pompeo Trolling China's Xi Jinping By Posting Pic Of His Dog With Winnie The Pooh?

Cai has been particularly critical of Xi Jinping abolishing the term limit in 2018 and the stricter disciplinary codes adopted by CPC in 2016. Cai said that the stricter disciplinary codes restrict party members from speaking against the leadership, further constricting the 'freedom of speech'. Cai estimated that 70 percent or more party members are concerned about the recent trends adding that they are eager to quit the party but fear the use of pressure tactics from top leadership.

Read: China's Tsinghua University Fires Law Professor Who Criticised President Xi Jinping

Read: 'I Haven't Spoken To Xi Jinping; Have No Plan To Speak': Donald Trump Unleashes At China

(With inputs from ANI, Image Credit: AP)

