Explosion At China's Chemical Plant Kills At Least Five People, Injures One

At least five people were killed, one was missing and another one was injured after an explosion occurred at a Chinese chemical factory on Monday morning, reported The Global Times. On Monday, the incident took place at the chemical hydrogen peroxide production area in China's Liaocheng, Shandong province, reported The Global Times. Investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the blast. Meanwhile, according to another local newspaper, the fire had been put out as of Monday afternoon. The person, who has been injured, was rushed to the local hospital for treatment while rescue work is still underway.

Fire explosions recurring in China

This was not the first time that China has witnessed an explosion. Earlier in January, five people died after an explosion occurred at a chemical company in Panjin, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on missing on January 16. Rescue teams had arrived at the scene of the accident and a search operation has been launched for people who may be trapped, reported The Global Times. As these incidents keep on recurring in China, The Ministry of Emergency Management has continued to guide the on-site rescue and treatment of those injured. In the January explosion, Wang Xiangxi, minister of Emergency Management, had made arrangements and called for all-out efforts to rescue the missing and prevent secondary accidents. Meanwhile, local authorities have asked the officials to adhere to the principle of safety first and learn lessons from the accident. At this incident, which took place in January, 20 ambulance vehicles and 240 medical personnel and other staff were at the site, as per media reports.