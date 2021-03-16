Foreigners & Indians Inoculated With Chinese Vaccine Will Be Allowed Inside China: Xi Govt

China on Monday said that it will facilitate travel for foreign nationals on the condition that they were inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine that was made in China. In specifying the new set of travel guidelines, the Chinese Embassy in India announced that it will simplify the visa applications for Indian travelers who are also inoculated with Chinese vaccines. It must be however noted that there are no Chinese vaccines for coronavirus available in India.



The announcement by the Chinese embassy comes months after it had banned the entry of foreign nationals living in India, to China. In an official statement, the foreign ministry spokesman of China, Zhao Lijian wrote "Individuals and their kin arriving in China for their employment contracts or to resume work among other relevant activities are allowed to submit their visa applications through Chinese Visa Application Service Center to Chinese Embassy or Consulates in India."

'Foreigners must provide an electronic health declaration'

Holders of Chinese Permanent Resident's Permit are also allowed to submit their visa applications, the embassy has observed. Additionally, foreigners traveling into China from India have to provide an electronic health declaration for which they will fill in information pertaining to their health and upload a negative certificate of "nucleic acid test and IgM antibody test" along with a passport page and a copy of valid Chinese visa — all these details will be then verified by the Chinese Embassy in India before a foreigner initiates travel to China.



The spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry however said that the quarantine measures are still in place. "Travellers arriving inside China will have to abide by China's regulations," as he claimed that China was "willing to carry out mutual recognition of vaccination with other nations." China has attempted the export of its home-developed vaccines to a few developing countries. However, this alerted India, United States, and Australia who are also the Quad nations, to accelerate the processes in place for the distribution of vaccines to other Covid-19 hit nations.



Meanwhile, China has to an extent brought the coronavirus under control at home since it first emerged in Wuhan, in 2019. Now, China has released a new set of guidelines for travel as a co-operative step it claims it has taken for those foreigners employed in China.