From China With 'love': A History Of Gifting Pandas As US Bids Adieu To The Bamboo Eaters

Pandas, with their undeniable cuteness, have captured the hearts of people worldwide. Tourists often travel to China's Sichuan province just for a chance to catch a glimpse of these beloved black-and-white bears. What many might not realise is that pandas hold a special place in international diplomacy, symbolising friendship and cooperation.

Pandas were once on the brink of extinction, with only 1,114 individuals remaining in the wild during the 1980s. Thanks to more than three decades of dedicated conservation efforts, their population has grown to over 1,800. In 2016, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reclassified pandas as a vulnerable species, marking a significant milestone in their conservation journey.

Panda Diplomacy revisited

Beyond their conservation significance, pandas play a unique role in international relations. China has a tradition of gifting pandas to other countries, dating back over 1,000 years to the Tang dynasty. Empress Wu Zetian, during her reign from 624 to 705, presented a pair of pandas to the Japanese emperor as a symbol of goodwill.

The tradition of gifting pandas was revived in 1941 when China sent two pandas to the United States (US) as a token of gratitude for support during World War II. The practice continued during the 1950s, with pandas sent to communist allies like North Korea and the Soviet Union. In 1972, following a visit by former US President Richard Nixon to China, two pandas, Hsing-Hsing and Ling-Ling, arrived in the United States, marking a significant moment in international diplomacy.

Over the next decade, China extended the gesture to other nations, including Britain, Japan, France, and Mexico. However, in 1984, the tradition underwent a transformation. Receiving countries began paying annual fees to China to keep the pandas, with half of the funds allocated to the conservation of wild pandas. This change led to the presence of about 65 giant pandas overseas, distributed across 18 countries.

The farewell of American pandas

In recent times, the United States has been bidding farewell to its panda residents. Washington, DC's National Zoo, which houses three pandas in its $50 million Asia Trail, will see its pandas return to China by December, as per the expiration of a three-year agreement with China's wildlife agency. The other three US zoos with Chinese pandas, located in Atlanta, San Diego, and Memphis, have either returned their pandas or will do so by the end of the next year.

Despite years of renewing these contracts, the Smithsonian Institution, responsible for Washington's zoo, has not yet been able to secure a renewal. The Memphis Zoo faced a nationalist fervor surrounding its panda, Ya Ya, leading to accusations of mistreatment and its eventual return to China in April. Both the US and China confirmed the panda's good health.

Pandas & US-China ties

Although both sides insist that politics are not at play in these decisions, pandas have long been employed as a tool of diplomacy. China's "Panda Diplomacy" has been used to foster friendships, reward allies, and send messages to adversaries. The potential loss of America's pandas comes at a time of strained relations between the US and China, with cooperation channels significantly restricted.

The future of panda arrivals in Washington DC, and the United States rests on the hope that diplomatic ties may improve, or at the very least, not deteriorate further. These negotiations reflect the unique arrangement that zoos worldwide have with China, renting pandas under contracts that require substantial annual payments.

Beyond politics: Natural reasons for panda returns

Apart from political considerations, several non-political factors contribute to the return of pandas to China. Some pandas are reaching an age where returning to China is customary. The COVID-19 pandemic also disrupted the loan system and delayed some pandas' departures.

Additionally, with pandas no longer classified as endangered, China is establishing its network of national parks, potentially reducing the need to send pandas abroad for conservation and breeding efforts.