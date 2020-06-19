Global Support For India Spooks China; Mouthpiece Accuses US And Others Of Goading On

In the light of the Indian Army's violent faceoff with the Chinese Army, leading to heavy casualties on both sides, the Communist regime's state-backed mouthpiece Global Times has been releasing provocative statements against India. In its new report released on late June 18, the Chinese mouthpiece seemed to be giving advice to India that it should be cautious of Western countries, alleging that the West encourages confrontation between India and China. However, this disregards the irrefutable fact that China claimed sovereignty over Galwan valley and warned India "not to be blind to history and mislead the public."

The Chinese mouthpiece also roped in an array of Chinese analysts to claim that the West is trying "to sow discord" between India and China "and draw India into a confrontation with China"

Global Times also mentioned about the US State Department spokesperson saying that the US is closely monitoring the situation. It also cited the phone call of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seeking to know the status of the situation on the Indo-China border.

In one of the earlier editorials, the Chinese mouthpiece has also tried to threaten India with the mention of Pakistan and Nepal too in the game of borders. Global Times had earlier said that India might have to face military pressure from China, Pakistan or even Nepal if the situation on the border continues to escalate.

Is China threatened?

All these mentions in the state-backed Chinese mouthpiece about the West's diplomatic backing to India, the threat of Pakistan and Nepal, seemingly show the communist regime's growing concerns of India having friendly diplomatic ties with the militarily powerful West as well as global support to India, as China has worsened ties in the wake of the spread of Coronavirus that originated from its soil. Not to forget China's worsening relations with arch-rival US which is also flexing muscles in the Indo-pacific waters with a massive show of naval force by deploying three American aircraft carriers on patrol in the region.

In the June 15 violent standoff, India's 20 soldiers were martyred but it is also reported that over 40 casualties were inflicted on the Chinese side. As per the US intelligence, 35 Chinese soldiers were killed in the violent faceoff with the Indian Army. Even as the Indian Army has revealed the number of casualties, China has refrained to disclose the number of its side calling it a 'goodwill gesture'. China said it is not releasing the number of casualties because it does not want people in the two countries to get further impacted; disclosure of numbers would lead to a comparison of casualties that could incite nationalistic sentiments on both sides, elevating the tension.

Usually, China has a way of showcasing its strength to the world by releasing videos of its army's might and artillery, and strong-army smaller or weaker nations military-wise, economically, or by diplomatic channels. The so-called 'Goodwill Gesture' of China not disclosing the number of casualties only shows that India has the military might to cause a heavy blow even when the Indian Army didn't come prepared and fought with bare muscles when the Chinese soldiers were ready having iron rods laced with spikes over them, as it was clearly a premeditated and planned coup of the Chinese.

