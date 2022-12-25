Gold Mine Collapse Leaves 18 Miners Trapped In China's Xinjiang, Rescue Ops Underway

At least 18 people were trapped after a gold mine in the North West region of Xinjiang, China collapsed on Saturday. According to the Global Times, the gold mine is located in the City of Yining, which collapsed in the afternoon.

Following the collapse, rescue teams arrived at the spot to evacuate miners. "A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the remaining miners," Xinhua news agency said.

Gold mining collapse incidents in China

This was not the first incident when miners’ lives were at risk in China. In September last year, around 19 miners were trapped underground after a collapse in China’s northwest province of Qinghai. The trapped miners were found dead after a long search. In December 2021, where 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in the northern province of Shanxi. However, two persons lost their lives in the devastating incident.

