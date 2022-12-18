Health Expert Claims China Will Witness 3 Waves Of COVID-19 Cases This Winter: Report

The Republic of China is currently dealing with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. While the Chinese administration has relaxed the lockdown measures following the anti-lockdown protest in the country, the rise in COVID-19 cases is now causing immense strain on the Chinese medical infrastructure. In light of this mayhem, a top Chinese health official believes that the problem for the Chinese administration is far from over. On Saturday, epidemiologist Wu Zunyou told the media that the country is likely to witness three waves of COVID-19 during the winter.

According to BBC, Zunyou predicted that the current spike will last till mid-January, which will be followed by a second wave during Lunar New Year celebrations. During the New Year celebration, the people of China travel around the country to meet their families, increasing the potential for further transmission. The Chinese epidemiologist also claimed that the third wave of the deadly virus will begin in late February and can last until mid-March. Zunyou asserted that the reason behind the third wave will be the increase in travel for the workers as they will return back to work after enjoying all the festivities with their families.

Decrease in COVID testing is leading to a decrease in reporting of the new cases

During the Saturday press conference, Zunyou also asserted that the current vaccination did help in curtailing the virus. However, this claim by Zunyou looks bleak as the country is still dealing with the spike in cases. While the latest official figures are showing a relative decrease in the cases, the number of COVID testing all across the country has reduced significantly as well. According to BBC on Sunday, the government reported only 2,097 daily cases.

The recent relaxation of the COVID-19 curbs has backfired on the Xi Jinping administration to a great extent. In view of the surge in cases, on Saturday, China’s largest city Shanghai announced that the schools in the city will operate online. While the Chinese government is expanding hospital beds in several cities, the current moves are causing immense pressure on the medical infrastructure of the country. Earlier it was reported that doctors and other medical staff are being asked to report to the hospitals even if they have tested positive for the deadly virus. While the curbs across the country have been relaxing people are still fearing to get back to the office amidst the current crisis. The fears among the Chinese public have led to many stockpiling medical supplies, while the country struggles in the mayhem.