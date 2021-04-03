In China COVID Origin Debate, Beijing Attacks India For Backing WHO's Demand For Data

After India backed WHO for its concerns over China's delaying tactics and lack of access to the original data and samples, China on Friday has responded by saying that the coronavirus origin data is a matter of science and politicizing it 'would run counter to the international community’s aspiration for solidarity against the virus.'

“Study of origins is a global mission that should be conducted in multiple countries and localities. We believe the joint WHO-China study will effectively stimulate global cooperation in origin-tracing,” the Chinese embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

“The experts said the virus may have been spread in places other than China early on, and a global perspective is needed to carry out the origin-tracing work. The report also proposes multiple tasks to be conducted worldwide. We hope relevant countries can cooperate with WHO expert mission in an open, transparent, and responsible manner like China did,” the statement added.

India Backs WHO's Demand For China To Share Data of COVID-19 origin

On Thursday, India extended support to the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom over his expectation that future collaborative studies will include more timely and comprehensive data sharing on COVID-19 origins. India has also backed WHO for its concerns over China's delaying tactics and lack of access to the original data and samples. After being accused of being partial towards China, Tedros conceded that the international experts faced problems with data access in Wuhan. He said, "In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data. I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing."

Tedros had earlier said that all hypotheses regarding the origin of COVID-19 are on the table and further study is needed. The UN health agency chief was asked about the report on COVID-19 origins, to which he said, “all hypotheses are open and warrant further studies”. A team of international experts had visited Wuhan in January to examine the possible source of animal-to-human transmission.

