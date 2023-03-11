In China's Shanghai, ‘alive Unborn Twin’ Found In One-year-old Child's Brain

Doctors in China's Shanghai revealed that an 'unborn twin' was discovered inside a one-year-old infant's brain. The case was presented in a study published in a Neurology journal. According to doctors, the "unborn twin" surfaced on scans after the infant was brought in with an enlarged head and problems with motor functions. Doctors said the foetus of the unborn twin had developed upper limbs, bones and finger-like buds.

According to a study published in the Neurology journal, the doctors during primary examination found that the foetus of the unborn twin had developed in the host child's brain. The unborn twin was "alive" due to constant blood supply but was not developing any further.

“An intraventricular fetus-in-fetu, a malformed monochorionic diamniotic twin, was identified in a one-year-old girl with motor delay and enlarged head circumference,” the study said. Sources claimed that such cases are rarely seen in the world and occur only in one out of 10 lakh babies.