'India & Pakistan Should Resolve Issue': China Claims 'neutral' Stance On Gilgit-Baltistan

On Thursday, China refused to comment on Pakistan's decision to accord 'provisional provincial status' to Gilgit-Baltistan which has been illegally occupied since 1947. Claiming that its position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir has been "consistent and clear", the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged India and Pakistan to resolve this issue peacefully. Moreover, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed that his country had a neutral stance on this issue despite the fact that it had protested India's move to abrogate Article 370. It is pertinent to note that Gilgit-Baltistan is Pakistan's only land route with China, through which the China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin remarked, "We noticed reports on that. China's position on the issue of Kashmir has been consistent and clear. It is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan, which should be resolved properly and peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."

The row over Gilgit-Baltistan's status

Pakistan's actions pertaining to GB are seen as an outcome of a meeting held recently at the Pakistan Army's Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. Key opposition leaders such as PML(N)'s Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sherry Rehman participated in discussions with the military high command, including Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and ISI DG Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed. As per local media reports, there was a consensus in the meeting on making GB a full province of Pakistan with all constitutional rights.

Addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of the local Assembly election scheduled on November 15, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government would give the region “provisional provincial status”. However, this move was vociferously opposed by PML(N) vice president Maryam Nawaz who spoke against the military establishment's role in this issue. The apprehension among multiple opposition parties is that this step might weaken Pakistan's Kashmir cause.

MEA condemns move

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs stressed that Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of the country by virtue of the irrevocable accession of J&K to the Union of India. Rejecting Pakistan's move, it maintained that the neighbouring country had no locus standi on territories "illegally occupied by it". It made it clear that Pakistan's latest step was an attempt to "camouflage its illegal occupation, cannot hide the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom for over seven decades to the people residing in these Pakistan occupied territories".