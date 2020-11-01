Singhvi Lashes At Pakistan For Gilgit-Baltistan's Status Change: 'We Will Take It Back!'

Lashing out at the Imran Khan government, veteran Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday, claimed that the Pakistan government has cheated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan by changing its status to a 'provisional province' of Pakistan. He added with this move, Pakistan has lost every ground to attack India over the abrogation of Article 370. Echoing the parliamentary resolution, he said 'PoK is an integral part of India and We are resolved to take it back!', sharing photos of Shivalay Temple in Gilgit-Baltistan. The MEA too has rejected this status change to PoK.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 46,964 cases in 24 hours; recoveries at 74,91,513

Singhvi: 'Pak cheated Gilgit-Baltistan'

Shivalay Temple in Gilgit-Baltistan and Budhha rock cut-outs screamigly testify how the region is an integral part of India and can never be separated from it.



We are resolved to take it back!#GB#GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/9lGUp3y9bp — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 1, 2020

Once again #Pak govt cheats people of #Gilgit-Baltistan by changing its status. By doing so, it has done a self goal and lost every ground to attack India over abrogation of Article 370.



All areas which are an integral part of #India shall be taken back as per parl resolution . — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 1, 2020

Assam's 'Miya' Museum row: Why has a museum inside Kalakshetra become a flashpoint?

Pakistan gives 'provisional provincial status' to PoK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced the granting of provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, as per Pakistan's Geo News. “One of the reasons for me coming to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the provisional provincial status,” Khan said at his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. There have been massive protests against this move in Gilgit-Baltistan by bodies like - Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Student Liberation Front, accusing Pakistan of exploiting the region of its resources, state reports. The 11 Opposition parties which form the coalition 'Pakistan Democratic movement' too have opposed this move, but most parties will contest for Gilgit-Baltistan polls.

India rejects Pakistan's accord of 'provisional provincial status' to Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan

In September, Pakistan President Arif Alvi approved elections to be conducted for the Legislative Assembly of PoK's Gilgit Baltistan on November 15. Government representatives and opposition leaders such as PML(N)'s Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sherry Rehman participated in discussions with the military high command, including Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and ISI DG Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed at the Pakistan Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan government has signed a Rs 442-billion contract with a joint venture formed by China Power and Pakistan Army for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Assam NRC: A look at one year since the Final list excluding 19 lakh people was released

As per local media reports, there was also a consensus in the meeting on making GB a full province of Pakistan with all constitutional rights. However, this latest move orchestrated by Pakistan's military establishment came in for criticism from key opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the PML(N) vice president maintained that GB was a political issue that should be handled by elected representatives. Similarly, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party will only interact with Gilgit-Baltistan's Election Commission in the upcoming elections in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) territory, opining that the interference of federal government - namely the Speaker and Federal ministers was condemnable.