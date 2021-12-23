The United States-based chip maker, Intel has drawn backlash in China after it directed the suppliers to not source products or labour from the Xinjiang region. Intel said that it had been “required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services” from Xinjiang adhering to restrictions imposed by “multiple governments”. The US among other nations has accused China of widespread human rights abuses in the predominantly Muslim region of Xinjiang, including forced labour.

The Global Times, a mouthpiece of China’s Communist Party, called Intel’s statement of not using products or labour from Xinjiang, “absurd”. The media outlet further added that the US-based company earned 26% of its revenues from China last year and was “biting the hands that feeds it”. In an editorial, Global Times wrote, “What we need to do is to make it increasingly expensive for companies to offend China so their losses outweigh their gains.”

Even on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the Chinese singer Karry Wang said that he would also step down as the brand ambassador for Intel. He added in a statement, as per The Guardian, that “national interests exceed everything”. Other users on Weibo joined hands to criticise the American chipmaker and called for boycotting Intel. One post, reportedly under the name “Old Catalan” said “Must resist, do not buy!”

Intel was the latest firm to take action against products or labour from Xinjiang, a remote area in China that is said to conduct human rights abuses on the Muslim ethnic minority of Uyghurs. United Nations (UN) has said that over a million Uyghurs are detained in camps in Xinjiang which China has dismissed as educational centres.

Several multinational companies have come under scrutiny to comply with trade sanctions in relation to Xinjiang while continuing cooperation with the rest of China, as it still remains one of the biggest markets. The Global Times even said in its editorial that multinationals “should be able to endure, properly handle and balance pressure from all parties.”

Intel apologises for statement over Xinjiang labour

Following the backlash, Intel has apologised to Chinese customers, partners and the public after it called its suppliers to not source products or labour from Xinjiang. In a Chinese-language statement on Thursday on its official WeChat account, Intel said that it is committed to avoiding supply chains from Xinjiang as an expression of compliance with US law. Intel also said that it was not based on the company’s position on the issue of human rights abuses surrounding the region.

“We apologise for the trouble caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public. Intel is committed to becoming a trusted technology partner and accelerating joint development with China,” Intel said in its statement.

(IMAGE: AP)