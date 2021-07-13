Jackie Chan Expresses Wish To Join Communist Party Of China; 'I Can See The Greatness'

After backing China's crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, martial arts hero Jackie Chan has now expressed his interest in joining the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Speaking at a state-organized symposium, Jackie Chan lauded the CCP and said that he could 'see the greatness of the party'.

Jackie Chan wants to join CPC

With the Communist Party of China celebrating its 100 years, the ruling party had invited top Chinese film personalities to weigh in on President Xi Jinping's July 1 speech where he had addressed the citizens from the site of the Tiananmen Square massacre. At the event, Jackie Chan, who is the vice-chairman of the China Film Association commended CCP for 'delivering' on its promises.

"I can see the greatness of" the ruling party (Communist Party of China) and it "will deliver what it says, and what it promises is not less than 100 years, but only a few decades..." "I want to become" a member of the party, state-run media Global Times quoted him as saying.

Notably, the action superstar has been a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference since 2013. Acting as China's top advisory body, its members are expected to provide the government with feedback on key policy issues.

Jackie Chan backs crackdown on Hong Kong

In 2019, Jackie Chan had faced massive international backlash over his remarks on China's violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, his own native city. Breaking his silence, the superstar had refused to condemn the government action against student protestors, even as the international community joined hands to condemn the new National Security Law.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Jackie Chan had said, "I have visited many countries, and I can say, our country has been rapidly developing in recent years. I feel pride in being Chinese wherever I go, and the Five-starred Red Flag' is respected everywhere around the world." He added, "Hong Kong and China are my birthplaces and my home. China is my country, I love my country, I love my home. I hope that Hong Kong can return to peace soon."