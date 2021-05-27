'Lawful': China Defends Its Closed-door Trial Of Writer After Australia Raises Concerns

China on May 27 defended holding the spy trial of an Australian writer and academic behind closed doors as it involved "state secrets". Yang Hengjun, the Australian democracy activist, has been detained for more than two years in China on espionage charges. Canberra has voiced deep concerns over a lack of transparency after its ambassador was denied access to the trial, however, China has defended the closed-door trial and criticised Australia for “interference”.

While speaking at a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, said, “Australian citizen Yang Jun's case involves state secrets, and is not held in open court in accordance with the law, with no arrangements for observers to sit in”.

Australia voices ‘’deep concerns’

Yang is one of the two high-profile Australians detained in China on charges of spying. While speaking to ABC radio, Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne had voiced deep concerns about China’s handling of the case, as a letter from Yang was released maintaining his innocence and referencing torture while being detained. Payne said that Canberra has not seen any explanation or evidence for the charges that have been brought against him.

The Guardian reported that the Australian government has criticised the “closed and opaque” legal process, which has barred Yang from access to consular assistance and lawyers. Yang was first arrested back in 2019 and he was formally charged with espionage on behalf of a foreign country. He faced more than 300 rounds of interrogation, including, at times, being shackled at his wrists and ankles, or blindfolded.

After the Australian ambassador Graham Fletcher was denied to attend the trial, he said that it is “deeply regrettable, concerning and unsatisfying”. He called the closed-door trial an “instance of arbitrary detention”. However, China said that according to the country’s law, all cases involving state secrets, including Yang’s, are heard in private sessions.

