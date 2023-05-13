Lithuania Calls For Unified Global Response To Counter China's Economic Coercion

In the face of relentless pressure from China, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has emerged as a staunch defender of his country's sovereignty, calling for a unified global response to counter Beijing's economic coercion. As the Group of Seven (G7) economies prepare to convene in Japan, the nations hope to forge a collective strategy to address China's aggressive tactics. However, the challenge lies in reconciling divergent economic interests among wealthy nations while China maintains a unified front.

For Lithuania, the threat of Chinese pressure is not a mere abstraction but a tangible reality. The Baltic nation has been targeted by Beijing's sanctions due to its decision to establish a representative office for Taiwan. In the face of these challenges, Landsbergis emphasised the importance of defending smaller nations like Lithuania. He expressed optimism about finding a consensus among the G7 members, acknowledging that it would require time and a delicate balance.

China has targeted Australia and South Korea in past as well

The G7 members have ample evidence to support their concerns over China's targeted sanctions. Australia faced punitive measures following its call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in 2020. Similarly, South Korea experienced Chinese retaliation in 2017 after deciding to host a US anti-missile system, and Japan faced sanctions in 2010 over a territorial dispute. These instances highlight the need for a coordinated response to safeguard national interests and deter Chinese economic coercion.

While the path forward may be complex, the G7 nations are determined to find common ground and formulate a response that balances their economic ties with China. The discussions in Japan are expected to lay the foundation for a coordinated global approach to confront China's economic coercion, with the goal of upholding international norms and defending the rights of nations to make independent decisions without fear of reprisal.

The G7's efforts to address Chinese economic coercion will likely be met with challenges, but the resolve to protect national interests and ensure a rules-based international order remains strong. The world will closely watch the outcome of the G7 meeting and the strategies that emerge to counter Beijing's pressure campaigns, recognizing the importance of unity in the face of China's assertiveness on the global stage.