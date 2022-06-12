'Maintaining Good Relationship Meets Interests Of Both India & China': Chinese Def Min

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe on Sunday said that India and China both are neighbour states and maintaining a good relationship will meet the interest of both the countries. Fenghe also emphasised that the two Asian nations are working together for peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore which is organised by an independent think tank, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe on Sunday said, "China and India are neighbours and maintaining a good relationship meets the interests of both countries. And that is what we are working on." When asked about the conflict on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, Fenghe said, “We have had 15 rounds of talks at commander level with the Indians and we are working together for peace in this area.” The defence minister also called for peaceful means for settling other territorial disputes including those in the South China Sea.

India, China capable of fixing border dispute through dialogue: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Recently, the Chinese Foreign Ministry asserted that China and India have the desire and competence to resolve the border issue through communication and consultation. The ministry also slammed the United States and accused it of adding "fuel to the fire." The Chinese ministry's reaction followed the remarks made by US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles Flynn, who is currently in India on a four-day visit.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, claimed that some US officials have pointed fingers in an attempt to stoke the flames and push a wedge between the two Asian countries. "This is disgraceful. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability," he added while addressing a regular press briefing on Friday The Chinese spokeswoman described the border situation as "mostly stable," adding that the two nations' front-line soldiers have achieved disengagement in most portions of the western sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "The China-India boundary question is a matter between the two countries," Lijian remarked. Meanwhile, Arindam Bagchi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, stated that the government is dedicated and taking all necessary and reasonable actions to protect territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Notably, two years ago, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had unilaterally moved to change the status quo at multiple points at the LAC with India, which later led to a military clash, the first in 45 years between the two neighbouring countries. The Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5, 2020, when a violent clash between the two sides erupted in the Pangong lake area. It is pertinent to mention that both the countries have held 15 rounds of military talks so far to resolve the Ladakh standoff.