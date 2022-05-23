Microsoft Restricts Searches Related To Xi & Other Politically Sensitive Terms: Reports

Microsoft restricts suggestions for American users seeking up Chinese President Xi Jinping, the "tank man" from the Tiananmen Square demonstrations, and other politically sensitive terms on its Bing search engine, according to a new study. According to Citizen Lab researchers, although putting "Joe Biden" into Bing resulted in a drop-down "autofill" window showing popular search possibilities, Microsoft deleted the box for American and Canadian users searching for hot-button Chinese terms.

Other names allegedly censored by Bing include Li Wenliang, a Wuhan doctor who angered Chinese authorities by speaking out about the severity of the coronavirus in early 2020; Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese billionaire linked to Trump adviser Steve Bannon; and Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, a key figure in Tibetan Buddhism who was kidnapped by Chinese authorities when he was six years old.

Citizen Lab researchers who are associated with the University of Toronto, wrote, “We consistently found that Bing censors politically sensitive Chinese names over time, that their censorship spans multiple Chinese political topics, consists of at least two languages, English and Chinese, and applies to different world regions, including China, the United States, and Canada.”

Microsoft currently searching for a top-secret real estate team in Suzhou: Reports

Microsoft's strong presence in China is highlighted by this announcement. The digital behemoth employs thousands of researchers around the country and is presently searching for a top-secret real estate team in Suzhou, according to a report published by the New York Post on May 23. Moreover, according to New York Post, a Microsoft spokeswoman stated, "A small number of users may have suffered a misconfiguration that precluded surfacing some valid autosuggest phrases, and we applaud Citizen Lab for bringing this to our notice."

Further, cooperation with the Chinese government has long been regarded a legitimate expense of doing business in China by the company. Notably, Microsoft operated a filtered version of LinkedIn until October 2021, which has routinely complied with government instructions to remove posts from journalists, academics, and other dissidents. Moreover, after facing backlash from activists, Microsoft stated it would shut down LinkedIn China due to "higher compliance requirements" and replace it with a new careers site that does not allow users to share articles or make contributions.

Image: Unsplash