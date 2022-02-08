On China's Alleged Incursion Into Nepal, Kathmandu Says 'will Study Issue'

China allegedly encroached upon some areas of Nepal along the countries' shared border, according to a Nepal government report, ANI reported on Tuesday. According to the report commissioned in September last year, it revealed that Bejing has been trespassing in the district of Humla. The team that was formed under the Home Ministry's Joint Secretary last year to study Chinese aggression in Nepal has found border pillars, especially in the Limi Valley. The committee confirmed that there were some serious border issues between Nepal and China. The matter came to light after the Rashtriya Ekata Abhiyan, a Nepal-based Hindu Civic Society, handed over a memorandum to the United Nations regarding the encroachment of the Chinese into Nepal's territory.

The society urged the international community to pay attention to Chinese land grabbing. According to Khabarhub reports, Ekta Abhiyan chairperson Binay Yadav handed over the memorandum to UN Resident Coordinator Richard Howard in Kathmandu on Monday. "According to the study, the area between pillar number 5 (2) and the middle of the Kit Khola has been marked as the border between the two countries since the 1963 Boundary Protocol," the Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan's appeal said. The study said that the Chinese side erected fences and wires on Nepali land. Further, Yadav said that despite presenting all the evidence, the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not take any action against the Chinese.

'Issue should be dealt with on basis of reality, not reports'

Meanwhile, while reacting to the reports, the Nepalese government on Tuesday said that the issue should be dealt with "based on reality", "not on reports". While replying to a question by news agency ANI, Nepal Government's spokesperson and Minister for Information and Communication Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said that Kathmandu would study the matter and bring out an official statement thereafter. "Regarding the query about the border dispute with China which has been raised, we should deal with it not based on reports but on the basis of reality, at appropriate times. The reality should be studied promptly and the government would publicise official statement thereafter only," said Karki. "Our borders whether it is with India or China, if there are any issues about the borders then we are ready to solve those through diplomatic ways and these problems should not arise and the government would work diligently on it," added the spokesperson.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP