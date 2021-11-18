Satellite Images Show China Building Multiple Villages Encroaching Bhutan

On Wednesday, an analyst shared two separate sets of satellite images laying out evidence regarding China's encroachment policies. The images depict that China has constructed a cluster of buildings in Arunachal Pradesh and established multiple villages in Bhutanese territory close to Doklam in Sikkim. The photographs first shared on Twitter showcased at least four discrete villages constructed in the disputed territory measuring roughly 100 km² in area. As per the Intel Lab analyst, the new settlements were constructed between May 2020 and November 2021.

Disputed land between #Bhutan & #China near Doklam shows construction activity between 2020-21, multiple new villages spread through an area roughly 100 km² now dot the landscape, is this part of a new agreement or enforcement of #China's territorial claims ? pic.twitter.com/9m1n5zCAt4 — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) November 17, 2021

What is the conflict around Doklam?

The Doklam Plateau is located at a trijunction between China’s Chumbi Valley, Bhutan’s Ha Valley and Sikkim’s Nathang Valley. The region gained international attention after Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a two-month-long standoff there in the summer of 2017. The conflict was a direct result of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) trying to construct a road in the region. Notably, Doklam is located strategically close to the Siliguri corridor (also known as Chicken’s neck) which connects mainland India to its North East.

While the standoff was ongoing, China further exacerbated the conflict by releasing a map that pointed out at Indian Army “incursion” in the Doklam region. The said map portrays Doklam as part of the Chinese territory. The map immediately sparked outrage from both New Delhi and Thimphu which issued a statement accusing China of violating the 1988 and 1998 agreements.

What is the Sino-Bhutanese border dispute?

Bhutan and China share a 477 km (296 mi) long border through the Himalayas between the two tripoints with India. The border has triggered several disputes over the years, with Beijing claiming three regions in western Bhutan, including Doklam, other three regions in the north, and a June 2020 reassertion of its claim to a large chunk of eastern Bhutan, according to Observer Research Foundation. While attempts to resolve the dispute commenced back in 1984, it was concreted last month after both the parties signed a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The document states a “three-step roadmap” to expedite the talks and “break the deadlock” at the contested border.

China has never taken an inch of land from others: Jinping

Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual summit with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, wherein he blatantly claimed that China has never occupied an inch of land belonging to other states. “Chinese people have always loved and valued peace. Aggression or hegemony is not in the blood of the Chinese nation,” Jinping said. Furthermore, the communist leader went on to assert that since the country’s foundation, China has “never started a single war or conflict, and has never taken an inch of land from other countries.”

India-China agree on complete military disengagement along LAC

On November 18, India and China participated in the 23rd meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). In the meeting, both India and China agreed to the 14th round of talks and also agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while abiding by bilateral agreements.

"It was agreed that both sides should hold the next (14th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols," the statement addded.

Image: AP/DETRESFA/ Twitter