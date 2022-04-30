Several Chinese Nationals Leave Pakistan After Suicide Bomb Attack In Karachi University

After three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen had lost their lives in a suicide bombing by a Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) at Karachi University on April 26, a huge number of Chinese citizens were seen leaving Pakistan from Karachi. A video that has been circulating on social media reveals that a significant number of Chinese people were witnessed wearing PPE kits leaving Karachi Airport.

Taking to Twitter, a Pakistani named Asad Malik has shared video footage and stated, "As soon as US-sponsored imported regime came into power followed by a blast on Chinese. News is over 2000 Chinese are leaving Pakistan. It seems our enemies are succeeding in their mission."

Further, another Pakistani, Syed Shayan said in a tweet post, “attack on Chinese people and now Chinese leaving Pakistan and work on CPEC project will slow down.”

Thank you Lumber 1 as you didn’t find any conspiracy but.. attack on Chinese people and now Chinese leaving Pakistan 🇵🇰 and work on CPEC project will slowdown .. but no conspiracy and Well done America You achieve what you need#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور #MarchAgainstImportedGovt https://t.co/0ZNMY5gdbV — Syed Shayan (@mrscnzyt) April 29, 2022

As a part of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, a large number of Chinese engineers and other personnel have been operating in Pakistan's Sindh and Balochistan regions. Many Chinese professors are also teaching Pakistani students in Mandarin at various universities and institutes. According to an ANI report, Indigenous Baloch and Sindhi political groups are enraged by this since they reject any Chinese involvement in their territory.

The recent Karachi blast

Furthermore, this departure came at a time when a 30-year-old Baloch teacher detonated a bomb at Karachi University, killing four people. Shari Baloch, who joined the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) two years ago, had volunteered for a "self-sacrificing mission" to avenge the Baloch genocide, Pakistan's domination of Balochistan, and China's growing investment and influence in the region, as per media reports.

In addition to this, CCTV footage obtained by Republic Media Network showed the moment when the huge explosion triggered by the female suicide bomber blasted through a vehicle within the University of Karachi in Pakistan's financial metropolis.

Three of the deceased, according to a university official, were Chinese nationals including Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sa. One other person killed was Khalid, a Pakistani driver.

Following the incident, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences for the bombing and promised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the Centre's complete support and cooperation in dealing with similar situations.

China demanded explanation for the suicide attack

Meanwhile, China has demanded an explanation from Pakistan, as well as a thorough and comprehensive inquiry into the purported suicide bombing in Karachi. In an Editorial dated April 27, China's mouthpiece, the Global Times, said, "No matter who the perpetrators are and whom they are targeting, they must be severely punished. The Pakistani side must conduct a comprehensive and detailed investigation and give the Chinese side an explanation," as per media reports.

