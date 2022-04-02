Singapore PM Speaks Out Against China's Use Of Military Force In Taiwan Strait

Amid increasing Chinese military activities, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has now spoken against the use of military force in the Taiwan Strait. Lee, during his visit to the United States in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war on Friday, called for the status quo in the Taiwan Strait to be maintained. The Singapore PM defended the status quo in the Taiwan Strait in a discussion with the Council on Foreign Relations.

According to a Taiwan News report, Lee, on Friday, spoke out against the use of military force in the Taiwan Strait. He was speaking at a discussion hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington when he said that the military force or other non-peaceful means could not be allowed to interfere in Taiwan’s position. Lee’s stand to defend the status quo in the Taiwan Strait becomes significant as Singapore has often been in support of the Chinese administration.

Meanwhile, comparing the situation in Ukraine and Taiwan, Lee said that the countries were facing different scenarios. The Singapore PM emphasised that Europe had the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and clear “red lines” that could not be crossed, while East Asia had no such alliance to turn to. He called the region a "site of confrontation hotspots". Lee further stated that Taiwan’s status could in no way be changed by military or other non-peaceful means, as the issue touches the feelings of the people and not just economy and politics. He opined that the issue could only be resolved with time.

'Taiwan will be eventually reunited with China': Chinese FM

Earlier last month, China once again reiterated that Beijing will never tolerate the independence of Taiwan. The Chinese Defence Ministry claimed that the issue is a purely "domestic matter" and that any foreign interference will not be acceptable, NEXTA reported. Notably, Beijing asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades.

Meanwhile, the United States and other Western countries expressed fear that China may follow in Russia’s footsteps and invade Taiwan. Following this, the Chinese Foreign Minister went on to condemn the White House's rising influence in Asian politics, claiming that Washington's actions could lead to political unrest in the region. It is noteworthy that China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that it has vowed to retake.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)