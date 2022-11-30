Last Updated:

Spooked China Objects To India-US Military Exercise, Complains 'not Helping Build Trust'

"It does not serve the mutual trust between China and India. China has already expressed concerns to the Indian side", Zhao Lijian, FM spokesperson said.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
India-US military exercise

Image: Twitter/@suryacommand


Rattled by the ongoing bilateral military exercise between the US and India in Uttarakhand's Auli, China has officially objected to the 'Yudh Abhyas' saying it is not helping build trust. "The joint military exercise between India and US close to the LAC, the China-India border violates the spirit of the agreements signed between China and India in 1993 and 1996", Zhao Lijian, China's foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"It does not serve the mutual trust between China and India. China has already expressed concerns to the Indian side", he added. 

Commenced on November 16, Yudh Abhyas will last 15 days and is being carried out 100 km from the LAC (Line of Actual Control), the reason why Beijing is objecting to the India-US military exercise. 

First Published:
