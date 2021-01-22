Swine Fever Spreading Across China May Have Origin In Illicit Vaccines: Report

A new form of African swine fever identified in Chinese pig farms is most likely caused by illicit vaccines, experts have revealed. China, which heavily relies on pork, has not approved any vaccine for African swine fever. However, farmers struggling to protect their pigs have resorted to unapproved products including vaccines, which are now spreading even more infection.

China is officially the largest producer of pork in the whole world. According to the latest data by statista.com, the Asian nation produced over 34 million metric tons of pork only in 2020. With international as well as domestic demand for pork witnessing a rise, more and more farmers are now being introduced to factory farming method requiring an increased number of swine.

Two new strains

Earlier this month, China identified two new strains of African swine fever which have infected than 1,000 sows on several farms owned by New Hope Liuhe, fourth largest producer in the country. Although under control at present, the new infection poses a threat of proliferating globally through Chinese pork experts. Additionally, they also threatened China’s pig population, which was reduced by over 400 million-head pig herd during 2019’s swine flu epidemic.

Responding to the same, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, in August, had said it would test pigs for different strains of the virus as part of a nationwide investigation into illegal vaccine use. These vaccines, omit a specific gene from the virus. The country, on January 21, reported its fourth outbreak. The latest cases were reported in the eastern city of Wenzhou and resulted in 430 pigs being infected, of which 340 died, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.

All this comes as China continues to battle coronavirus pandemic which allegedly originated in bats. Chinese authorities on Wednesday, Janaury 20, imposed a partial lockdown in the capital Beijing after a few cases of COVID-19 emerged in the city. According to reports, seven COVID-19 infections were detected in the southern district of Daxing on January 20, which prompted the lockdown. The partial lockdown will prevent at least 1.6 million residents of the district from leaving Beijing until further notice.

