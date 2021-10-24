Taiwan: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Yilan County; No Casualty Reported

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan at around 1.11 pm on Sunday, October 24. Residents of Yilan County witnessed the tremors for around 30 seconds, Xinhua reported.

China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said that the epicentre was monitored at 24.61 degrees north latitude and 121.73 degrees east longitude. As per initial reports, no loss of lives or major damages were reported from the earthquake-hit region. However, the numbers come from a preliminary report, and a follow up would soon be published by Taiwanese authorities.

Netizens post videos of Taiwan tremor:

Following the earthquake, several residents posted videos on social media showing the intensity of the 6.2 magnitude tremor. Take a look:

#earthquake felt in Taipei after 1 p.m. Sunday pic.twitter.com/Scd6yekeL6 — Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) (@Focus_Taiwan) October 24, 2021

Many aftershocks likely in coming days: Atmospheric scientist

Train services including Metros were briefly stopped as a precautionary measure. However, all services were resumed shortly afterwards, Xinhua reported.

"A magnitude 6.2 #earthquake just rattled #Taipei, #Taiwan about a half hour ago. Its hypocenter was about 40 miles below ground with thrust and some minor strike-slip mechanisms. The Pacific Plate is moving west and subducting. Many aftershocks likely for days/weeks, (sic)" Matthew Cappucci an atmospheric scientist wrote on Twitter.

Previous tremors in Taiwan

People took to social media platforms to report about the earthquake in their area. However, none of them reported any damage to life and property. It is worth mentioning Taiwan-- a country that lies near the junction of two tectonic plates-- has been continuously hit by such tremors.

Earlier in July, a series of more than 20 earthquakes struck the east coast of Taiwan that caused some damage. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed in an earthquake in southern Taiwan, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/Representative)