Taiwan Accuses China Of 'bullying' After 24 PLA Warplanes Breach Taipei's ADIZ

Amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing, Taiwan recently accused China of “bullying” after Beijing sent a total of 24 warplanes into its air-defence identification zone (ADIZ). Taking to Twitter, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry informed that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets and anti-submarine planes, entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in two groups.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said that 19 PLA aircraft entered the ADIZ on the morning of September 23, followed by five others later in the day.

19 PLA aircraft (J-16*12, Y-8 ASW*2, H-6*2, Y-8 EW and J-11*2) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ in the morning of September 23, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/c5EJJFhzKL pic.twitter.com/81fIdFbWFI — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 23, 2021

5 PLA aircraft (J-16*2, KJ-500 AEW&C and J-11*2) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ in the afternoon of September 23, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/dnE5VagCye pic.twitter.com/GiQEnVdTZM — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 23, 2021

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry said in response to the PLA aircraft, radio warnings were issued and air defence missile systems were deployed to monitor the activity, CNN reported.

The incursions came a day after Taiwan officially submitted an application to join the CPTPP free-trade pact. China has signalled its strong opposition to the application. It had also said that Beijing opposes official exchanges between any country and Taiwan, which China views as an inseparable part of its territory.

Taiwan is part of China. China must and will be reunified. This historical trend cannot be stopped by any force. We warn the Taiwan authorities that any attempt to seek independence and reject unification is doomed to fail. pic.twitter.com/qiOzHiCUa3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) September 16, 2021

Taiwan-China ties continue to deteriorate

However, Taiwan has repeatedly said that “Taiwan is Taiwan, and it is not part of the People’s Republic of China”. According to CNN, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that point earlier this week and noted that the PRC has never ruled Taiwan for a single day. It said that the island should be able to make its own choices when it comes to matters such as joining international trade agreements. Further, the Taiwanese foreign ministry went on to say that the Chinese government only wants to "bully" Taiwan in the international community. It also blamed Beijing for heightened tensions in cross-strait relations.

It is pertinent to mention here that China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, but the people of the island claim autonomy. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) marked the 100th year of its foundation on July 1, President Xi Jinping vowed complete unification of China.

Taiwan has been responding to Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the United States. Earlier this month it was also reported that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) intruded into Taiwan's ADIZ over 60 times in the month of September. The movement of Chinese military aircraft and flight emissions have also increased. In the month of September, there were just two days when China has not breached Taiwanese airspace.

(With inputs from ANI)