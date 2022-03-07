'Taiwan Will Eventually Return To Embrace The Motherland': China Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and fears that China may take a similar step in Taiwan, Beijing has avered that the island nation will "eventually embrace the motherland", reported Sputnik. The statement was made by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday, March 7, during a press conference that was held on the sidelines of the 13th National People’s Congress in Beijing. This comes as there have been increased warnings by several Western politicians that China might seize the opportunity and commence its military actions to "reclaim" Taiwan.

"Taiwan will eventually return to embrace of the motherland," Sputnik quoted Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi as saying.

Wang Yi made the remarks after he was asked about the likely developments pertaining to Taiwan after the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. However, he still dismissed the comparison and said that “the Taiwan question and the Ukraine issue are different in nature and are not comparable at all".

'China watching Ukraine invasion as a proxy for Taiwan': United States

Meanwhile, United States' defence officials have raised concern that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will also pave way for Beijing to act in the same way against Taiwan. Earlier last week, the US also discussed the same with its allies and partners during a House Armed Services Committee meeting.

"The United States is at a pivotal moment with our allies and partners in meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow," Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans, and capabilities, said, referencing Russia and China.

In addition, she also remarked how the United States has been strengthening its ties with its allies like India, Australia, Japan and other nations in Southeast Asia when it comes to countering China. Moreover, she reiterated that Washington's support for Taiwan is "rock solid".

"Our support for Taiwan is rock solid," she said, referencing the Taiwan Relations Act. The US has provided $18 billion to them in security assistance and will continue to ensure they have the appropriate asymmetric defence capabilities, she added.