Tibetan graduates face major employment crisis as Han Chinese take over local job market

In Tibet, the local university graduates face an employment crisis as Han Chinese people crowd the Tibetan job market, according to a media report. Tibetan university graduates are already submitting complaints on their job crisis and insecurity to the Chinese government office in the capital city, Lhasa, reported Radio Free Asia citing Tibetan sources. The authorities cite an increase in the number of complaints, added the report.

Han Chinese are gaining control over the local job market, including public sector employment in the region, claimed the report. Recently, an online platform conducted a citizen feedback programme in Tibet. On November 18, the major share of emails they received was about the rise in lack of employment opportunities for Tibetan students, reported Radio Free Asia, citing state media reports.

Mandarin Chinese as a testing and eligibility necessity poses a hurdle for Tibetans

It is pertinent to note that China intends to endorse Chinese culture and language dominance in Tibetan areas. Disadvantaged Tibetan graduates have been facing issues as Mandarin Chinese is fixed as a testing and eligibility necessity. Speaking to Radio Free Asia, one graduate of Lhasa's Tibet University explained, "authorities' promises to create more jobs for Tibetan citizens have not been fulfilled."

Most Tibetan graduates face issues and find it difficult to find employment at private companies, high-tech firms, and manufacturers. Getting a well-paid job for local university graduates has become worrisome, reported Radio Free Asia, citing sources from prior reports.

Radio Free Asia quoted one of its sources as saying, "The government promised in 2018 that they would create more employment opportunities for university graduates, but most of the professional jobs are still being offered to Han Chinese, so Tibetans are struggling to find work. However, during the last few years, many Chinese have moved into Tibet in the name of development, and Tibetan graduates have thus lost all their opportunities of finding a job. And even if they find a job, they are only hired under contract and are paid on a day-to-day basis."

Who are Han Chinese?

The Han people are the world's largest ethnicity. They constitute 91% of China's population and they are about 19% of the global population. Now Tibet is inhabited by large numbers of Han Chinese. As per various reports, China has been encouraging mass Han Chinese migration into Tibet over the last 60 years. According to a PTI report, critics of Beijing claim that China does this to reduce the local population and weaken Tibetan cultural heritage.

'Tibet's culture, religion and way of life at risk under China': Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Dolma Tsering, said earlier this month that Tibet's culture, religion and way of life is at risk under the Chinese administration. "If there is any freedom in Tibet, why don't the Chinese let world media go there and see for themselves. When they shy away from world media, that shows that they are hiding something. Why do they have to give all the time white paper on Tibet? This shows that all is not well there," Dolma was quoted by ANI as saying.

