Typhoon Kompasu: Hong Kong Government Shuts Schools, Stock Market And Public Places

Amid the looming danger of heavy storms, Hong Kong closed schools, the stock market, and other public places on Wednesday. This came after the weather department of the country issued warning alert number 8, which is the third-highest warning on its scale. Warning alert number 3 was issued on Tuesday afternoon. The authority warned that Typhoon Kompasu could submerge low-lying areas, and residents should take necessary precautions.

Warning signal number 8 means that winds due to the tropical cyclone could directly reach at least 63 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 101 kilometres per hour. The weather observatory body said the typhoon was expected to head towards the northern region of the South China Sea, towards the southern island province of Hainan, which may approach northern Vietnam. Earlier, the Kompasu typhoon had caused massive destruction, including landslides and floods, in the northern Philippines, claiming the lives of 11 people, reported the news agency AP.

1:28PM: Thunderstorm Warning issued and valid until 4:00 p.m. todayhttps://t.co/Nfo7ujPxFI pic.twitter.com/J3GQcO9U9E — Observatory HKO (@ObservatoryHK) October 13, 2021

After minor flooding and heavy winds, the storm upgraded to typhoon status overnight, destroying the city. Meanwhile, some villages also reported 2-3 feet of water. In Sha Tin, the Shing Mun flooded bicycle lanes and pedestrian tunnels, and floodwater reached many areas, causing damage to the locals' houses. Security officials, meanwhile, have been investigating the single death caused by Kompasu, a road accident in which a 31-year-old man died after he lost control over the motorcycle and hit a lamp post while travelling along Shek O Road.

Schools and the stock market were suspended by authorities earlier in the day, considering the risk. The courts also remained adjourned during the morning hours while all governmental and non-governmental proceedings were stopped on Wednesday. According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the typhoon is expected to get over by Wednesday evening, and things are going to be normal by Thursday morning.

Image: AP

With Inputs from AP