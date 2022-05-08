US CIA Chief Claims China Carefully Looking At Ukraine War To Revisit Taiwan Policy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also prompted concerns for Taiwan as China claims the full sovereignty of the independent country. US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns stated at a Financial Times event in Washington that China is closely observing Russia's conflict in Ukraine and that it has affected Chinese leaders' calculations on Taiwan. The CIA Director said the Chinese leadership had been struck by Ukraine's vigorous resistance to Russia's invasion, as well as the economic price Russia is facing in the war.

Burns went on to say that he believes the Chinese leadership is carefully looking at Russia's aggression in Ukraine and considering the costs and repercussions of any attempt to take control of Taiwan by force. He warned that whatever happens in Ukraine, it would not change Chinese President Xi Jinping's long-term objectives on Taiwan. He said that he doesn't believe that this has weakened Xi's ambition to acquire control of Taiwan over time. However, he did say that Ukraine's resistance is influencing their decision on how and when to approach.

China has declined to denounce Russia's military campaign in Ukraine and has condemned Western sanctions against Moscow. Several weeks before the February 24 invasion, during the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China and Russia established a "no-limits" strategic cooperation. The US has stated that if found that China is helping Russia in its aggression in Ukraine, it will face severe consequences. The US has also supported Taiwan and has a declared policy stating that it will deploy military force in Taiwan's defence if it is necessary.

Putin thinks he cannot afford to lose the war in Ukraine: CIA Director

However, Burns stated that despite China's relationship with Russia, Beijing is concerned about the reputational harm connected with Russian President Vladimir Putin's military operation. Talking about Putin, Burns stated that the Russian President thinks he cannot afford to lose the war in Ukraine and is "doubling down" on the conflict, but there are no signs that he plans to utilize tactical nuclear weapons in the country. He claimed that despite Russian forces' failure to conquer Kyiv and their struggles to progress in the southern Donbass region, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not changed his mind.

(Image: AP)