China's Stooge Makes Crude Point About 'old Men' Trump & Biden's Average Age; Slams US

After the Republican National Convention on Monday formally re-nominated US President Donald Trump as the party's presidential candidate for the November 3 election, China's state-owned media stooge took a dig at Trump and his rival Joe Biden. Editor of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times Hu Xijin said that the US democracy is going "awry" as it is letting "two old men" compete for the most important position in the US.

'US democracy is going awry'

The stooge said that the average age of Trump (74) and Biden (78) is 76 and four years later, their average age will be 80 which will be higher than average life expectancy in the US, which is 78.6.

The average age of Trump, 74, and Biden, 78, is 76. Four years later, their average age is 80, higher than average life expectancy in the US, which is 78.6. US democracy is going awry, letting two old men compete for the most important position in the US. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 24, 2020

Last month, he had said that these two "old men" cannot be the best candidate for the US Presidency, but the US system cannot select the "most suitable people."

American voters this year have to choose between two candidates. Both are in their 70s. This is a tragedy of American democracy. Energy decreases with age. These two old men cannot be the best candidate for US presidency, but the US system cannot select the most suitable people. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 15, 2020

The China issue has become a leading election year topic as Trump and Biden each attempt to paint the other as weak in the face of aggressive moves from Beijing.

Meanwhile, Trump who faces a formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27.

'America will never be a socialist country'

The once in four-year GOP (Grand Old Party) convention is being held in virtual mode due to the raging Coronavirus pandemic. A small part of the official business of the convention is being held at Charlotte in North Carolina. Trump was re-nominated following a roll call of votes from elected Republican Party delegates from all the 50 States.

Vice President Mike Pence, 61, was also re-nominated as the running mate of Trump. Making a surprise appearance at the drastically cut-down Charlotte convention, Trump described the November polls as the "most important election" in the history of the US.

The country can go either in a "horrible" or a "greater" direction, he said, urging his supporters to be watchful of the activities of his opponents. "China will own the US if the Democrats are voted to power in November. election," he said. "They (Democrats) are using COVID-19 to steal the elections. The US will never forget it has suffered due to the virus coming from China," Trump said.

"We will not be taking 'God' out of the Pledge of Allegiance like the Democrats did, he said, slamming the Democrats. "Our country will never be a socialist country," Trump asserted, amidst a huge round of applause from the delegates. This election, he said, has "far greater enthusiasm than ever".

