'US President Committed To Stopping China's Economic Abuses': White House

The United States on Monday stated that it is committed to end China's aggression on many fronts. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that US President Joe Biden will work closely with allies and partners to counter China's 'economic abuses'. However, China has expressed hopes for better bilateral ties with the United States.

'China is growing more authoritarian'

Highlighting China's authoritarian tactics at home and elsewhere abroad, Psaki also stated that it poses a challenge to United States' security, prosperity and values. She further said that the Joe Biden administration will approach the situation with strategic patience.

Earlier, China had congratulated the new U.S. President Joe Biden following his inauguration and stated that it hopes for better ties and a 'better future' for both countries.Talking about fixing the 'issues' left by Trump administration, it remarked that the new leadership should unite and rectify those issues.

China embassy refutes reports of US-China meeting

The Chinese embassy in the United States on January 22 had refuted claims that Beijing was attempting to hold a ‘high-level meeting’ with the US to normalise ties after Joe Biden took office on January 20.

“The report does not hold true to facts,” the Chinese embassy to the US wrote on its website, citing a Wall Street Journal report that claimed, “China has handed a proposal to reset the troubled US-China relationship by sending Politburo member Yang Jiechi to Washington”.

It added, “Ambassador Cui Tiankai suggested the idea in letters to US officials and through conversations with intermediaries.” The report backed the proposal citing officials close to the knowledge of the initiative. Debunking the report, it said that the Chinese government 'never wrote such letters'. It also slammed the US media and stated that: "We hope the media concerned respect the facts and report on Sino-US relations in an objective and responsible manner".

