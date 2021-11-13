US Should Refrain From Supporting 'Taiwan Pro-independence Forces', Warns China FM Wang Yi

On Saturday China's foreign minister Wang Yi warned the United States against supporting 'Taiwan pro-independence forces,' alleging the US is sending them "wrong signals," reported news agency Sputnik. Following the announcement of a virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden, Wang emphasised the importance of Washington honouring its pledges to Taiwan and refraining from supporting its independence, while speaking to US Secretary of State Antony Blinked ahead of the meeting. The Chinese foreign minister's comment follows Biden's commitment to defend Taiwan against any aggression, implying Beijing, and Taipei's admission that American forces have been stationed on the island.

At the same time, China chastised the US and European nations for attempting to strengthen their ties with Taiwan, accusing them of interfering in China's internal affairs. Meanwhile, Military analysts speculated that Beijing may be preparing to increase its military intimidation on Taiwan after the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command on Friday, November 12, declared a joint combat-readiness patrol aimed towards the island. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Chinese Defense Ministry has issued warnings against a military confrontation.

Tensions escalated between US and China in recent days

The warnings were issued after reports surfaced suggesting that a US congressional delegation travelled to Taiwan on a C-40 Clipper cargo jet operated by the US military. It was a "pretty normal" visit, according to a Department of Defense spokesperson. However, tensions between the United States and China have escalated when China called the trip an "act of provocation." According to Taiwanese press reports, as the US military plane touched down, some US congressman, together with a group of senators and representatives on board, made a brief stop in Taipei for an "undisclosed" visit.

It should be mentioned here that on Thursday, November 11, Taiwan slammed Beijing for its continued 'intervention' in the democratic island's internal affairs. The latest condemnation comes after the Chinese Communist Party remarked that Taiwan's participation in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities must be based on the 'one China' principle, reported ANI citing Taiwan News. "China's erroneous statements have gravely harmed the spirit of APEC," the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated. It also added that China should stop engaging in "improper political activities" and interfering with Taiwan's participation in APEC-related meetings.

Image: AP