China Opposes Military, Official Connections Between United States And Taiwan

On Thursday, China stated that it opposes any military and official connections between the United States and Taiwan, as well as Washington's intervention in Taiwan's affairs. Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the United States must follow the 'One China' principle and the provisions of the three US-Chinese communique, underlining that Sino-American relations are based on the One China principle, reported news agency Sputnik. The statement comes after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen admitted that US troops are stationed on the island to train the Taiwanese military. Tsai also stated that China's "threat" is growing day by day and that she is confident in Washington's assistance in the case of an attack, reported CNN.

The Taiwan President's comments come amid rising tensions between China and the United States, with Washington bolstering its support for Taipei. According to reports, US forces have been stationed on the Beijing-claimed island for several months. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden called China's actions in the Taiwan Strait "coercive." Last week, Biden stated that the US was committed to assisting Taiwan in defending it against Chinese aggression. While his comments raised alarm bells, the White House eventually downplayed President's statements, according to The Guardian.

Taiwan banks on the US to defend it from a Chinese threat

While speaking to CNN, Tsai stated that different individuals had different interpretations of Biden's statements, but she was certain that the US would defend the island if China made a move. When asked if the island could defend itself without military assistance, the Taiwanese President stated, "As long as we can...But let me say that it's critical that we have the support of our friends, as well as like-minded countries." Taiwan as an "essential ally and a democratic success storey," and even encouraged the island to boost its involvement at the United Nations.

Meanwhile earlier this month, China's President Xi Jinping pledged to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan through peaceful means and stated that the country is adamantly opposed to any foreign meddling in the matter, reported the Russian news agency. Despite Taiwan's self-government for more than seven decades, Beijing claims absolute sovereignty over the island. However, Taipei has fought Chinese aggression by bolstering strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has frequently opposed.

(Image: AP)