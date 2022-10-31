China Asks US To Stop Cracking Down On Beijing & Creating New Obstacles To Bilateral Ties

On Monday, during a phone call between the Chinese foreign minister and US Secretary of State, the Chinese FM said that the US should stop trying to suppress China and create obstacles in the relationship, reported Global Times citing read out by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Chinese FM, Wang Yi, also raised the issue of technological restrictions on China. The US has recently introduced policies aimed to curtail China's access to semiconductor manufacturing technology, to stop the growth of China's domestic semiconductor industry.

However, the lithography manufacturer ASML has said that these restrictions won't have any impact on its imports to China. Lithography machines are essential to manufacture semiconductors and ASML is the only company in the world which manufactures advanced lithography machines. Wang Yi said that the export controls on semiconductor technology undermine China's legitimate rights and must be rolled back. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the necessity to maintain lines of communications between the two nations to avoid conflict. Blinken also cautioned Wang Yi against supporting China in the Russia-Ukraine war, by laying out the potential consequences of supporting Russia. The duo also talked about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Haiti.

Open line of communication necessary, says US

"The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship. The Secretary raised Russia’s war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability. The Secretary also noted the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in Haiti and the need for continued coordinated action in support of the Haitian people," read the statement issued by the US State Department. During the call, Wang said that good relations between China-US is in the interest of both nations and "meets the expectations of the international community," as per a report from Xinhua.

Wang made a similar point when he was meeting with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Friday. Wang said that the US cannot change China and China cannot change the US, so it would be better if the US stopped trying to contain China's development. Wang also informed the American ambassador about all the major developments of the 20th Party Congress and the American ambassador said that listening to the Chinese point of view helped him understand the developments of the 20th Party Congress in a deeper manner.