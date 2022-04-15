US Slams China For Backing Putin, Hails Taiwan For Supporting Suffering People Of Ukraine

Hitting back at China over its warning to US over senators' visit to Taiwan, the United States has said that Beijing is supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the conflict in Ukraine while Taipei is assisting the people's suffering in Kyiv. As the delegation of US Senators arrived in Taiwan on Thursday defying China’s threats, the American lawmakers said that the self-ruled democratic island is a peaceful partner to Washington. According to them, abandoning Taiwan is to abandon freedom.

The remarks were made during the press conference by US Senators, Bob Menendez, Lindsey Graham, Richard Burr, Ben Sasse, Rob Portman and Ronny Jackson after meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen. The unannounced visit of US Senators is aimed at showing their support for strengthening the diplomatic partnership between the US and Taiwan.

China warns over Pelosi's reported visit to Taiwan

Irked by the unconfirmed reports of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelling to the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan, China on Thursday warned Washington of “forceful measures” against any such trip by her. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian expressed Beijing’s disagreement with Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan after US Senators defied all threats by China and arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a two-day trip.

“If (US House) Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan island, it would bring serious damage to the foundation of China-US relations, and will send wrong messages to the secessionists,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. He also said China would retaliate “with resolute and forceful measures.”

China’s warnings came as media reports stated that Pelosi would visit Taiwan on Sunday after concluding her trip to Japan over the weekend. Since China claims Taiwan as its own “breakaway province” even though it has never ruled the island since Taipei’s independence in 1949, Global Times quoted Zhao as saying, “All ensuing consequences will be borne solely by the US” if Pelosi visits the region.

According to Zhao, China “has already lodged solemn representations to the US” side over the reports of Pelosi’s trip. He added, “The US Congress is a part of the US government, so it should strictly follow the One China principle upheld by the US”.

Image: AP