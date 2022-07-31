US Using 'China Threat Theory' To Fund Naval Expansion Plans, Say Experts: Report

United States Navy has been using the ‘China threat theory’ to expand its naval fleet in the Indo-Pacific in a military and strategic rivalry with Beijing, Chinese military experts have told SCMP. The US Navy published a navigation plan to boost the war vessels to 500 by 2045 in the region citing “both a current and long-term challenge”. The CNO Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) was released in January 2021 that focussed on the American Navy’s efforts across four foundational priorities: Readiness, Capabilities, Capacity, and Sailors as a part of deterrence attempts.

"This update builds upon that foundation, leveraging our progress to further strengthen the United States Navy’s warfighting advantage," the US Navy said in its ambitious expansion plan. The new framework is the part of America’s strategy of “integrated deterrence,” it said.

America's fleet expansion in line with 'national security objectives'

US National Defense Strategy (NDS) clarified that America's fleet expansion is in line with its national security objectives, emphasising the need to address long-term competition with China. US Navy plans to sustain military advantage against the military belligerence of Russia. It also introduced integrated deterrence as a unifying principle for the Department of Defense and supporting US Government agencies.

"China’s rapid expansion and modernisation of its military “hold US naval forces at risk,” the Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) underscored, citing Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations.

The new plan is critical to maintaining United States' maritime dominance. Chinese experts on July 31 emphasised that the new plan is aimed to surpass China's military might. United States Naval Institute (USNI) maintained that the latest US naval plan calls for a fleet of 373 manned ships by 2045, and that this is supported by about 150 unmanned surface and underwater vehicles. This, as per the experts, is much more advanced as compared to Chinese naval forces that lag behind in terms of fleet tonnage and technology. Although, US plans still faces "serious financial constraints."

"The size of its fleet should not be used as an excuse to justify an expansion of the cash-strapped US Navy," the Chinese military experts stated to SCMP.

The US also plans to boost its Joint Warfighting Concept and will align complementary capabilities and missions across all US military services in face of the Chinese threat. "Ultimately, we must deliver the most capable force possible to our Navy’s Numbered Fleets. Together with the U.S. Marine Corps and Coast Guard, these Fleets deliver integrated all domain naval power to the Joint Force in competition, crisis, and conflict," said US Navy.

"Should a conflict arise, the Navy/Marine Corps team is consistently positioned forward to fight alongside the Army, Air Force, Space Force, our allies, and our partners to deny enemy objectives, destroy enemy forces, and compel war termination," the US Navy iterated.

