'Watching Very Closely': Canada, US Extend Support To Anti-lockdown Protestors In China

The growing protests in China against the “zero-COVID policy” along with the brutal crackdown of the protestors by the Chinese administration have grabbed the attention of leaders all around the world. On Tuesday, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a strong stance on the issue. Speaking to the media, the Canadian Prime Minister exclaimed, “Canadians are watching very closely.”

According to Global News, PM Justin Trudeau spoke to the media, expressing his support to the people of China who are participating in a rare wave of protests against the Xi Jinping administration. Urging that everyone in China should be “allowed to express themselves”, Trudeau stated, “Obviously everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves, should be allowed to share their perspectives and indeed protest.” Trudeau then went on to emphasise that Canada “will stand for Human Rights”. “We are going to continue to ensure that China knows we will stand with people who are expressing themselves," he added.

The Canadian Prime minister then put emphasis on the need for the free press. Trudeau said, “We need to make sure that China and places around the world are respecting journalists and their ability to do their jobs." On Wednesday, both US and Canada urged China not to harm or intimidate protesters as the reports came in of police clashing with demonstrators.

The Chinese ambassador to Canada defended the administration while the US criticises the move

On Monday, the Chinese ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, defended the Chinese administration defending the country’s handling of protests. He said, “In China (zero COVID policy) works well,” adding, “The central government in China, our philosophy is putting people first, putting life first”. Meanwhile, the White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby expressed his support to the protestors.

On Tuesday, Kirby told CNN, “We don’t want to see protesters physically harmed, intimidated or coerced in any way. That’s what peaceful protest is all about and that’s what we have continued to stand up for whether it’s in China or Iran or elsewhere around the world.” While Chinese protestors are trying to find unique ways to express their discontent with the administration, the exercise of the brutal police force by the Chinese administration is a threat that looms over the zero-COVID policy protests.