WHO Holds High-level Meeting With Chinese Officials To Discuss Covid-19 Surge

Amid the surge of Covid-19 cases in China and the sudden relaxation in the Zero-Covid policy, World Health Organization and China conducted a high-level meeting on December 30 to seek further information on the situation and to offer WHO's expertise and further support, read the press statement released by WHO.

Recently, Epidemiologists predict that at least three waves of the virus would hit China during winter. The Chinese government was certainly "under-prepared" as it decided to end its zero-COVID policy abruptly after people held protests across the country, reported ANI citing the Hong Kong Post.

These estimates have not been taken seriously by the Chinese authorities as China has also announced the end to the coronavirus quarantine rule for inbound travelers from January 8, 2023, reported ANI. Some countries have announced that they are ready to welcome Chinese tourists, while some foreign nations have strengthened their Covid-19 protocol and rules for Chinese flyers.

WHO to offer support to China

To evolve China's strategy and actions in the areas of epidemiology, monitoring of variants, vaccination, clinical care, communication, and R&D, high-level officials from China's National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration have briefed WHO, as per the latest statement released by WHO.

Further, WHO officials discussed the important points that the Chinese government should keep note of as the Covid-19 threat continues. They also asked to provide specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation, including more genetic sequencing data, and data on disease impact including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, and deaths.

WHO has also explained the importance of vaccination and boosters again and how they are protecting people against severe disease and death for people at higher risk.

"WHO called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management, not, and impact assessment, and expressed willingness to provide support in these areas, as well as on risk communications on vaccination to counter hesitancy", read the WHO statement.

Further, WHO officials have invited Chinese scientists to engage more closely in WHO-led COVID-19 expert networks. The same was also shared by the WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the social media platform Twitter. He wrote, "My team met with #China representatives virtually to discuss the current surge in #COVID19 cases."