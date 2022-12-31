Who Is Qin Gang? China's 'wolf Warrior' & New Foreign Minister

Qin Gang has been named as China's new foreign minister, replacing Wang Yi who was promoted to the politburo of the ruling Communist Party in October. According to a report from NPR, Qin is a trusted aide to China's top leader, Xi Jinping, and at 56, he will become one of the youngest foreign ministers in the history of the People's Republic of China. He is an active Twitter user with more than a quarter of a million followers. Wang Yi will become Xi Jinping's top foreign policy aide, as per a report from Axios.

In 2008, when a foreign reporter asked Qin Gang about the Guns N' Roses album "Chinese Democracy," which had been described by Chinese state media as a "venomous attack" on the nation, Qin responded by mocking the journalist. "It's too noisy" he said and then quickly added: "I'm guessing that you're a mature adult, aren't you?" Qin is already a familiar face to Chinese citizens and Beijing-based foreign journalists, having served as a spokesperson and deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Information Department between 2005 and 2010. His approach to reporters' questions, which has been described as "clear-cut and forthright", typified China's "wolf warrior" diplomacy.

Qin's career and reputation back home

Qin Gang's approach to handling tough questions, which is characterized by his willingness to be direct and straightforward, has been well-received in China, both by the media and by his alma mater, the University of International Relations in Beijing. The university praised him for his clear and forthright attitude in 2018, when he was promoted to a vice minister. However, Qin also has a reputation of using measured language and sweet tongue when required.

"Diplomacy is complex and systematic work. It can be hard with some softness, or soft with some hardness. It can also be both hard and soft. As time and situation change, the two may transform into each other," he said in a 2013 interview, according to the NPR report.

After joining China's foreign ministry in 1988, Qin was first assigned to work for the Beijing bureau of the United Press International, a U.S. news agency, on a short stint. Later, he cultivated a specialization in Western European affairs, serving twice in the Chinese embassy in London in the 2000s – first, as a third and second secretary, and later as a minister. Qin's career took off when he worked at the ministry's headquarters in Beijing, where, between 2014 and 2018, he led its Protocol Department – a job in which he facilitated Xi's meetings with world leaders. In 2018, he was appointed as a vice minister before assuming the role of Chinese ambassador to the U.S. in the summer of 2021.

As China's new foreign minister, Qin's top priorities will likely include improving relations with the U.S. and other developed countries to support China's economic recovery, as well as dealing with Russia and North Korea. He has struck a conciliatory tone towards the U.S., insisting that the competition between the two countries is "not a zero-sum game" and that the "door of China-U.S. relations, which is already open, cannot be closed." During his time as Chinese ambassador to the U.S., he traveled across the country, visiting farmers and chatting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In his first statement as foreign minister, Qin said that in solving common challenges, China's diplomacy will offer "Chinese wisdom, Chinese initiatives and Chinese strength". He has previously articulated his thinking on diplomacy, stating that "it can be hard with some softness, or soft with some hardness," and that "it can also be both hard and soft. As time and situation change, the two may transform into each other". Improving relations with the US (Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit China in two weeks), and strengthening partnerships with Russia and North Korea will be his priorities. Qin has acknowledged that China's "most important relationship" is with the U.S., but he has also emphasized the importance of China's partnerships with other countries, particularly developing countries. It isn't clear if he will be able to alter the trajectory of China-US relationship, as larger structural forces are fueling the friction.

What exactly is Wolf Warrior diplomacy?

There is a lot of talk about wolf warrior diplomacy as there are many debates about who is a wolf warrior diplomat and who isn't, but it is pertinent to understand what the phrase means. China's "wolf warrior" diplomacy, named after a Chinese action film franchise about a highly skilled and aggressive military officer, has been a subject of much discussion and controversy in recent years. This approach to international relations, characterized by a combative and assertive stance, has been on display in a number of high-profile cases involving China's relations with other countries.

One example of China's wolf warrior diplomacy is its handling of the South China Sea dispute. China has been accused of aggressive behavior in the region, including the building of military bases on disputed islands and the use of its navy to block other countries' access to disputed waters. This has led to tensions with countries like the Philippines and Vietnam, which also have claims to parts of the South China Sea. Another example of China's wolf warrior diplomacy can be seen in its relations with the United States. In recent years, there have been a number of incidents in which Chinese officials have taken a confrontational approach to dealing with the US, including threats of economic retaliation in response to US trade policies and the use of military force in response to US military operations in the region.

What drives Wolf Warrior diplomacy?

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the emergence of China's wolf warrior diplomacy. One is the country's growing economic and military power. As China has become more influential on the global stage, it has also become more assertive in its foreign policy. Another factor is the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has taken a more nationalist and assertive approach to foreign policy.

"China will not dance to the tune of others, nor will China be swayed by any external pressure." - Xi Jinping, speech at the 2017 National Congress of the Communist Party of China

This has included a focus on promoting China's interests abroad and pushing back against what the Chinese government sees as foreign interference in its domestic affairs. The social contract between the CCP and Chinese people has changed. Earlier, they just expected improvement in their living standards but with the rising level of prosperity in China, the expectations have started rising as well. Significant number of people in China want Chinese diplomats to "hit back" at the "sanctimonious" West.

Critics of China's wolf warrior diplomacy argue that it is counterproductive and only serves to increase tensions and hostility between China and other countries. They argue that a more conciliatory and cooperative approach would be more effective in achieving China's foreign policy goals. However, supporters of China's wolf warrior diplomacy argue that it is necessary in order to protect the country's interests and defend its sovereignty. They argue that China has been the victim of foreign interference and aggression in the past, and that a more assertive stance is necessary to prevent this from happening again.