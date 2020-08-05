WHO Says Coronavirus Most Likely Came From Bats After 'discussions' With Wuhan Scientists

A team of WHO scientists who recently concluded their mission in China said that bats were most likely the source of coronavirus. Their remarks came after having “extensive discussions” and exchanges, including video conferences, with virologists and scientists from Wuhan. Bats along with Pangolins have been majorly blamed by researchers globally for the pandemic which originated in ‘wet markets’ of Wuhan.

According to reports, the talks also included an update on Animal Health research along with genetic analysis. As a result of discussions, the WHO team found that virus most likely originated in bats, however, it had another “intermediately animal host”.

“The team had extensive discussions with Chinese counterparts and received updates on epidemiological studies, biologic and genetic analysis and animal health research,” Christian Lindmeier said at a press briefing.

WHO team completes mission

Earlier this week, WHO announced that its team, consisting of two specialists in animal health epidemiology had completed their mission for laying the groundwork for further research in China. The three-week advance mission, though opposed by China, was extensively lobbied by western powers including the US. Speaking at a press briefing recently, the WHO Director-General explained that the now-concluded mission was conducted by an ‘advance team’ which was responsible for laying the groundwork to aid upcoming joint efforts to identify virus origins.

Read: China, WHO In Talks On Plans To Trace Coronavirus Origin

Read: COVID-19: WHO Completes Groundwork In China, Carves Way For Epidemiological Studies

He added that following this, “epidemiological studies would begin in Wuhan to identify potential causes of the coronavirus pandemic. “Evidence and hypotheses generated through this work will lay the ground for further, longer-term studies," he concluded.The details of follow up advance mission have yet not been revealed by the organization. "One of the areas that we’ve been continuing to study is the origins of the virus that causes #COVID19. The WHO advance team that travelled to #China has now concluded their mission to lay the groundwork for further joint efforts to identify the virus origins," he added.

Read: WHO Rolls Out Recommendations To Curb COVID-19 Spread, Announces Mask Challenge

Read: COVID-19: WHO Chief Urges Mothers To Breastfeed Even If Infected With Virus