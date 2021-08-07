World's Oldest Coin Factory: Archaeologists Discover 2,600-year-old Currency Mint In China

In the Japanese Henan province of China, archaeologists discovered a 2,600-year-old currency mint. It is thought by archaeologists to be the world's oldest known coin mint. It was discovered during the excavation of Guanzhuang, a traditional Chinese language city 12 kilometres south of the Yellow River. Guanzhuang has been excavated since 2011, and its structure is made up of moated and two-walled enclosures. It is thought to have been founded around 800 B.C.

A 2,600 year-old mint has been found in Guanzhuang, China (640-550 BCE), which may be the oldest in the world—eclipsing Lydian mints (Uşak, Turkey) for this title. Take that, Herodotus. https://t.co/tg2fdOhl2w As someone who has written on Roman mints: This is exciting, y'all. 🪙 pic.twitter.com/KRmaP2FQ6N — Dr. Sarah Bond (@SarahEBond) August 7, 2021

The mint was active between 640 and 550 BC

Small shovel-shaped bronze currency was uncovered by the excavators. The mint was active between 640 and 550 BC, according to the researchers. The Lydian Lion currency, found in Turkey, is said to be the oldest cash relationship, dating back to around 575 BC and 550 BC. The Guanzhuang mint, according to Hao Zhao, the study's principal author and an archaeologist at Zhengzhou College, is at the time the world's oldest-known securely dated minting website. According to Zhao, the town workshop was founded around 700 BC, roughly 100 years after the town's creation. Weapons, instruments, and ceremonial vessels were all made at the foundry. After 150 years, the minting of money began outside the town's southern gate.

The coin has a diameter of 6 inches and a width of 2.5 inches

Researchers uncovered a coin in near-perfect condition, shaped like a spade, with a diameter of fewer than 6 inches and a width of roughly 2.5 inches. The bronze coin weighed 27 grammes, which was significantly less than the weight of four 10-rupee notes. Aside from the two coins, the researchers uncovered clay moulds that were used to cast the money.

The most intriguing aspect of this discovery, according to archaeologists, is that the coins were discovered in a mine with items that might be properly dated. Aside from that, their proximity to the rumoured location of the formal city administration indicates that they have been recognised by the local authorities. Normally, historic money is discovered buried and divorced from the context in which it was used, making it difficult for archaeologists to prove their provenance clearly. However, archaeologists claim this example is exceptional. The findings were published in Antiquity on August 6th.

Image- @SarahEBond/Twitter