Wuhan Discharges Last Three Coronavirus Patients From Hospital

After mass testing of about 10 million people, the last three COVID-19 patients in Wuhan have been reportedly discharged and the central Chinese city now has recorded zero cases of the virus. While speaking to a local Chinese media outlet, the Nation Health Commission (NHC) said that the five imported cases, including four in Shanghai and one in Sichuan Province, were reportedly in China on June 4. The NHC further added that three new asymptomatic cases were also reported, taking the total of such cases under medical observation to 297.

As per reports, the last three patients in Wuhan have been recovered and discharged from the hospital. They were reportedly discharged after they tested negative for two nuclei acid tests within 24 hours. Their temperatures also fell to normal levels and their symptoms disappeared. With zero active cases, Wuhan still has nearly 245 people with asymptomatic symptoms, who are in quarantine.

READ: 2nd Chinese City Orders Mass Testing For COVID-19 After Wuhan

READ: Wuhan Tests 10 Million People, Finds Few Infections

No new COVID-19 case detected

Earlier this month, to avoid the risk of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city authorities had set out an ambitious plan of testing everyone in Wuhan after few clusters were discovered. The campaign was launched on May 14 and went on till June 1 but even after testing at least 10 million people, no new cases of coronavirus infections were detected. At a press briefing, the officials also informed that the symptomatic carriers of the pathogen are non-infectious. The health professionals did not find any trace of the novel coronavirus in the objects that were used by the individuals including toothbrushes, masks, door handles among other things.

According to the NHC tally, the overall confirmed cases in China have reached nearly 83,029, including 66 patients who were still being treated, and 78,327 people who had been discharged after recovery. The NHC said that the deadly virus has claimed nearly 4,634 lives as of Thursday.

(Image: AP)

READ: Wuhan Doctor Who Worked At Whistleblower's Hospital Dies Of Coronavirus

READ: Chinese Researchers Debunk Theory That COVID-19 Originated From Wuhan Wet Market