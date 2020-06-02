Wuhan Doctor Who Worked At Whistleblower's Hospital Dies Of Coronavirus

A doctor from China's Wuhan city, the initial epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak has died of the disease last week after battling for four long months, state media reported. According to reports, Hu Weifeng, who worked at the Wuhan Central Hospital, died on May 29 of COVID-19 and other medical issues. Hu had worked with whistleblower Li Wenliang, who had also died of coronavirus in February.

Hu is among the six doctors who have died in Wuhan from coronavirus since the pandemic began late last year. Hu came to national prominence after images of her poor health were released by the state media. Hu in the images looked pretty sick with his skin colour turning black due to liver damage. Hu's colleague Li Wenliang was declared a martyr after he died of coronavirus. The whistleblower was initially reprimanded by the authorities for sharing information about an unknown disease with his fellow doctors but was later let go after social media erupted.

COVID-19 in China

If data from the Communist state is to be believed, China has been successful in flattening the COVID-19 curve compared to other major countries across the world. China has recorded 82,974 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to date, and in all 78,261 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital, according to the National Health Commission.

